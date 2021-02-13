 Skip to main content
Letter: By electing Hawley, Missourians don’t love US any more
Letter: By electing Hawley, Missourians don't love US any more

Hawley at Trump Impeachment

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., arrives for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Capitol on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

 Andrew Harnik

Regarding the editorial “Hawley and Blunt deepen Missouri’s embarrassment by refusing to see Trump’s guilt” (Feb. 11): I have visited Missouri many times and have been so well treated by all citizens of that great state, even when I rooted for the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. So how could these same Missourians replace Claire McCaskill with a coward and traitor like Sen. Josh Hawley? I am a Republican 78-year-old veteran who is crippled with arthritis, but I would still tell Hawley where to go if I ever saw him in person. I don’t get it. Don’t the citizens of Missouri love this country any more?

Saul Borak • Las Vegas, Nevada

