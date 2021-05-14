Letter: By not supporting popular proposals, GOP has no future

Regarding “Biden dismisses McConnell’s pledge to focus ‘on stopping this new administration’” (May 5): I have to give Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky credit for finally saying out loud what Republicans have been hiding from public view for decades. McConnell is 100% against everything Joe Biden’s administration is trying to do to help American families.

Oops, shortly after making that statement, McConnell backtracked a little bit. Maybe someone whispered in his ear how popular some of the Biden administration’s proposals are. Who can be against clean drinking water, good paying jobs and access to quality medical care? The up-by-your-bootstraps, sink-or-swim hardliners, that’s who.

Look no further than the Missouri Legislature. Despite the state voting to expand Medicaid, the right wing extremists in Jefferson City refused to include funding for it even though the lion’s share would come from the federal government.