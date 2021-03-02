 Skip to main content
Letter: C.T. Vivian was a source of pride, merited recognition
SCLC Vivian

Civil rights activist C.T. Vivian poses in his home in Atlanta in 2012. Vivian died on July 17, 2020.

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

 Associated Press

 

I had no idea the great Rev. C.T. Vivian was from Missouri ("Missouri rushes to honor Limbaugh but ignores civil rights hero C.T. Vivian," Feb. 27). I am excited and elated to know that. What a wonderful man he was. He has been a hero of mine for many years.

I have known all about his illustrious days from the Civil Rights era — heck, he participated in a sit-in in 1947 — as part of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the Freedom Rides. But I never knew that he spent his first six years in the Show Me State. And Boonville of all places — a wonderful community where I've worked in the schools.

I have already sent the column to the superintendent. Brian Kaylor deserves thanks for bringing this to readers' attention. I, for one, am bursting with pride. Where shall we erect a proper memorial, or two?

Karen Kalish • St. Louis

