Letter: Cable news reporting is the cause of panicky behavior

Kudos to the Post-Dispatch reporters and editors who have been covering the coronavirus crisis. It’s been a tough story to report on, but I think the paper has done an excellent job. I wish I could say similar nice things about the newspaper’s cable news competitors, but they are mostly in the business of cranking out opinions. And whenever they start talking about “breaking news,” they always seem to be retelling a story that’s been reported on by some newspaper.
Perhaps it’s unfair, but I think the opinionated cable news coverage of the crisis, especially from Fox News, has contributed to some of the panicky behavior we’ve seen recently, like the frenzied rush to buy guns and ammunition. I can understand why people have been running out to stock up on toilet paper. But guns and ammo? Are these folks afraid that someone’s really going to rip off their stash of toilet paper? Too weird.
John Magney • Carbondale, Ill.
