Letter: Cahokia Mounds doesn't deserve its shabby environs

Recently I made a visit to family in University City and had a thoroughly good time being back in St. Louis, even with so many businesses shuttered due to COVID-19.

One side-trip I made while visiting was to Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site near Collinsville. Living in Oklahoma, I am fascinated with the prehistoric mound-building cultures of central North America. St. Louis has a real treasure in its midst.

But driving to the site was disappointing. The area adjacent to the historic site is in shambles. Trash, rundown businesses, structures and dwellings. I couldn't help but wonder what Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is doing to improve the area and the standard of living of those in and near his hometown of East St. Louis.

Despite the Cahokia interpretive center being closed "indefinitely," I still enjoyed climbing to the top of Monks Mound and seeing the Gateway Arch in the distance. I certainly hope to return to Cahokia someday soon when I can completely enjoy this historic site.

Andrew W. Griffin • Oklahoma City, Okla.