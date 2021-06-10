Letter: Call GOP’s bluff and embrace their voting restrictions

Regarding “Civil rights leaders don’t budge key senator on voting bill” (June 8): Democrats routinely dismiss the “voting integrity” laws being passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures as Jim Crow 2.0 — inspired solutions in search of a problem. I believe the Republicans’ real agenda is to prevent many of the new voters, who cost Republicans the presidency, from voting again. Democrats should call Republicans’ bluff.

Take the stricter voter identification requirements in many new laws, for example. Opposing all identification requirements makes Democrats sound as if they condone voting under false pretenses. Democrats should embrace voter identification in principle and advocate for the automatic registration of all newly eligible voters along with the issuance of uniform, verifiable identification.

Democrats should adopt a similar stance in response to GOP legislators’ attempt to limit voting drop boxes. Rather than flatly opposing security for the boxes, Democrats should underscore their own commitment to such security by offering to support federal legislation to help states fund reasonable security measures.