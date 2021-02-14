Letter: Call out those who undermine the truly Grand Old Party

Lynn Schmidt’s column “Hey, everyone. Let’s choose teams for Extreme Constituent Dodgeball” (Feb. 9) was insightful. Thank goodness she has the courage, as a compassionate Republican, to express the truth. I hope that more concerned people will step up to the plate and call out the unconscionable acts of those who continue to undermine what was once a committed, patriotic, proud and truly grand old party.
How can anyone justify calling disabled children and adults “retards” and “libtards?” Please, how is that okay?
Peggy Browne • Town and Country