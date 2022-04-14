 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Calling everyone a ‘patriot’ is hypocritical PR campaign

hires: Crowd at rally on Jan. 6

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters listen to President Donald Trump speak as flags, including a Confederate-themed one, flutter in the wind during a rally in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding “Three from St. Louis area get jail time in Capitol riot” (April 12): The only “patriots” I see running around today are people who claim devotion to their country and government but who, in their actions or beliefs, belie that so-called devotion. Think of how the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol included people carrying in the U.S. flag. I find it rather insulting that anyone would label that patriotism.

Yet, it seems that every politician asking for money is addressing me as a “patriot.” Who is engineering and financing this public relations blitz? I’m sure it’s not a coincidence, and it’s not cheap.

Rev. John Vogler • St. Louis

0 Comments

