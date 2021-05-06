 Skip to main content
Letter: Calls should be for more law enforcement, not less
Letter: Calls should be for more law enforcement, not less

After reading another story of the most recent St. Louis violence (“Man killed, 8 injured in shootings overnight in St. Louis,” May 1), one would think that there would be pleas for more law enforcement officers and more prosecutions and incarceration of more felons.

But, alas, this is St. Louis, the Gateway To The Worst, where voters elected a prosecutor more intent on reform than justice and a mayor who pledged not to fill vacant police officer positions.

St. Louis voters got what they deserved. Now they have to live with the election outcome.

Jerry Spiniolas • St. Louis County

