Letter: Campaign donations, lawsuit posed conflict for Schmitt

Regarding “ Schmitt returns contributions from controversial gambling company owner ” (Sept. 4): How could Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt hold onto campaign contributions from someone who is suing the state and making unfounded allegations against the Missouri Highway Patrol? It’s preposterous for him to keep these campaign contributions while this lawsuit is going on.

Schmitt is suppose to represent the state in court against this individual’s company at the same time he is taking this money. It is ridiculous for Schmitt’s spokesman to say: “There was no violation of office policy, but out of an abundance of caution, it’s my understanding that the donation is going to be returned.” Does the office policy override the state law of not accepting money from people you are doing business with? Plus, they only returned the money after the Post-Dispatch inquired about it.