Letter: Campaign donations, lawsuit posed conflict for Schmitt
Letter: Campaign donations, lawsuit posed conflict for Schmitt

Regarding “Schmitt returns contributions from controversial gambling company owner” (Sept. 4): How could Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt hold onto campaign contributions from someone who is suing the state and making unfounded allegations against the Missouri Highway Patrol? It’s preposterous for him to keep these campaign contributions while this lawsuit is going on.

Schmitt is suppose to represent the state in court against this individual’s company at the same time he is taking this money. It is ridiculous for Schmitt’s spokesman to say: “There was no violation of office policy, but out of an abundance of caution, it’s my understanding that the donation is going to be returned.” Does the office policy override the state law of not accepting money from people you are doing business with? Plus, they only returned the money after the Post-Dispatch inquired about it.

This should all be investigated by legislators, but not the same ones who have received money from the operator of the unregulated slot machines.

John Davis • St. Charles

Attorney General Eric Schmitt

In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
