Letter: Campaign finance system benefits wealthy donors
cash

An envelope of $100 bills. (123rf.com)

The wealthiest people who have had money the longest do not want the current political system to change. Change would threaten their wealth.

Being elected to political office in the United States has become so expensive that most candidates have to court wealthy donors to win office. Campaign finance reform is the only way to change this system.

Since the people elected by this system are the ones who would have to change the campaign finance laws, the possibility of change is close to zero. The people are manipulated to vote for candidates who are beholden to their donors, not to the voters.

In my opinion, the United States is now a plutocracy.

George Behrens • Warson Woods

