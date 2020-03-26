Letter: Can baby boomers handle pandemic’s challenges?
Letter: Can baby boomers handle pandemic’s challenges?

The coddled baby boomer generation now is about to experience what life was like for our parents and grandparents who suffered through the 1918 influenza pandemic, the Great Depression and two world wars. Those generations faced hardships we can only imagine.

Our ancestors' circumstances were more dire than ours, yet they persevered.

Now is the time for us to display our mettle.

Donald Owen • Manchester

