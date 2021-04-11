 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: ‘Cancel culture’ threatens return of 1933 book-bans
0 comments

Letter: ‘Cancel culture’ threatens return of 1933 book-bans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ThriftBooks Selects Phoenix for Expansion

ThriftBooks processing center shelves

Regarding “Annual ‘Banned Books’ list includes Steinbeck, bestsellers on racial justice” (April 5): The banning of books should be a wake-up call in today’s cancel culture environment. Those ignorant of history should learn about the Nazis’ burning of books, first reported in 1933. Are we headed in that direction? God forbid.

Our freedom of expression is under attack by those who want to rewrite literature, cinema, etc., because something offends them.

Our republic was founded on the principles that we all have a say. We have a choice to accept, reject or simply ignore. We don’t need a censor czar or gestapo to police what we read.

Jay Braden • Manchester

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports