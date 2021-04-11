Letter: ‘Cancel culture’ threatens return of 1933 book-bans

Regarding “Annual ‘Banned Books’ list includes Steinbeck, bestsellers on racial justice” (April 5): The banning of books should be a wake-up call in today’s cancel culture environment. Those ignorant of history should learn about the Nazis’ burning of books, first reported in 1933. Are we headed in that direction? God forbid.

Our freedom of expression is under attack by those who want to rewrite literature, cinema, etc., because something offends them.

Our republic was founded on the principles that we all have a say. We have a choice to accept, reject or simply ignore. We don’t need a censor czar or gestapo to police what we read.

Jay Braden • Manchester