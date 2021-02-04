 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter; Cancel tax cuts for the wealthy and help the needy
0 comments

Letter; Cancel tax cuts for the wealthy and help the needy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
rosegarden

President Donald Trump leads the cheers in the Rose Garden Thursday for a bill that would cost 24 million Americans their health insurance while providing wealthy Americans with a $600 billion tax cut. (AP photo)

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Regarding “Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal” (Feb. 1): Why not just cancel the tax cuts that mostly helped the wealthy 1% of Americans and use that money to help the 99% of Americans who need the help?

Linda Caravelli • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports