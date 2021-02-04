Letter; Cancel tax cuts for the wealthy and help the needy

-
Letter: It’s not GOP senators’ job to say what is constitutional
Letter: Biden is falsely celebrated for devout Catholic faith
Letter: Missouri is actually making South Carolina look smart
Letter: Why no claims of election fraud in the Georgia runoff?
Letter: We’re No. 50! Missouri shows America how it’s done
Regarding “Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal” (Feb. 1): Why not just cancel the tax cuts that mostly helped the wealthy 1% of Americans and use that money to help the 99% of Americans who need the help?
Linda Caravelli • Florissant
