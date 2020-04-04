Letter: Canceling St. Patrick’s Day parades was shrewd

As a person of Irish heritage, there’s nothing I love more than a St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and luckily St. Louis has two of the largest. I live in Dogtown and am involved with the Irish community. My Irish heritage is a huge part of my identity, and so is the legacy of my ancestors. It is their legacy that has informed my decision-making during the coronavirus outbreak.
My ancestors first arrived in St. Louis in 1849. Shortly after arriving, a cholera outbreak in the city took many of their lives. To this day, we still do not know where the remains of our family members are after St. Louis removed the bodies to control the outbreak. This is why during the 1918 influenza pandemic, my family did not hesitate to self-isolate. They understood the power of a pandemic and the loss it can bring.
We owe a debt of gratitude to Mayor Lyda Krewson for insisting the parades be canceled. We are learning the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans served as an accelerant for the spread of the virus. Had our parades not been canceled, they would have done the same. Because of their bravery and decision to cancel the parades, we have helped to slow the spread of the coronavirus in St. Louis.
Donna Baringer • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.