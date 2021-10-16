 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cancer causes more deaths than does the coronavirus
0 comments

Letter: Cancer causes more deaths than does the coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis Children's Hospital billboard

Top prize-winning billboard on I-44 near Big Ben Road (courtesy of St. Louis Children's Hospital)

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Vaccine mandates saved generations of kids. Now the right is rethinking them” (Oct. 3): The Post-Dispatch does a nice job of pretending to care about children. But childhood cancer is where I think coverage should focus. According to the National Cancer Institute, cancer kills more children in the United States than any other disease, including the coronavirus, and 1-in-5 children diagnosed will not survive. Every day in our country, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer. Those who are lucky enough to survive will have serious long-term effects from the treatment, including heart and lung damage, infertility, impaired cognitive development and secondary cancers.

Conrad Haubrich • Lemay

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News