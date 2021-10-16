Letter: Cancer causes more deaths than does the coronavirus

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Vaccine mandates saved generations of kids. Now the right is rethinking them” (Oct. 3): The Post-Dispatch does a nice job of pretending to care about children. But childhood cancer is where I think coverage should focus. According to the National Cancer Institute, cancer kills more children in the United States than any other disease, including the coronavirus, and 1-in-5 children diagnosed will not survive. Every day in our country, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer. Those who are lucky enough to survive will have serious long-term effects from the treatment, including heart and lung damage, infertility, impaired cognitive development and secondary cancers.