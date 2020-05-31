Letter: Cancer is horrible but not contagious like the virus
Letter: Cancer is horrible but not contagious like the virus

Regarding “What if cancer got as much media as the pandemic?” (May 28): I, like most people, agree with the letter writer that cancer kills a lot of people a year, and the hardship on the survivors and the loved ones left behind is tremendous. There is no vaccine for cancer, but there are proven ways to prevent many types of cancer.

We’ve all heard from the news media, doctors and teachers in school about not smoking and eating right, exercising and getting good sleep. These simple life habits can prevent a lot of the cancers, along with many types of treatments that can cure the cancer or give the person more time in this world.

One big difference between cancer and the coronavirus is that cancer can’t be transmitted from person to person. I am a cancer survivor, and during my diagnosis and eventual cure, I did not infect one person I came in contact with. I can tell you that if my cancer was contagious, I would not expose myself to other people. Today, I wear a mask and avoid large crowds and gatherings so as to not spread the coronavirus.

Karin Mark • Manchester

