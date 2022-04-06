 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Candidate isn't just an heiress; she's a trained nurse

  • 0
Busch family assumes operations of Grant's Farm

Trudy Busch Valentine, a member of the Busch family ownership group of Grant's Farm, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding "Busch beer heiress enters Missouri US Senate race" (March 29): I was pleased to hear that Trudy Busch Valentine has entered the race for U.S. senator. I've earned a master of science in nursing and was fortunate to have served on the St. Louis University Nursing Advisory Board with her for many years. I have always been impressed by her compassion for helping others. She is a very intelligent woman who has a nursing degree and has practiced nursing.

She has also volunteered to serve on the boards of many charitable organizations in the St. Louis area and is well aware of the many needs of the underprivileged. I believe she would be an excellent advocate for all the citizens of Missouri.

Lois Criscione • Kirkwood 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News