Letter: Candidate isn't just an heiress; she's a trained nurse

Regarding "Busch beer heiress enters Missouri US Senate race" (March 29): I was pleased to hear that Trudy Busch Valentine has entered the race for U.S. senator. I've earned a master of science in nursing and was fortunate to have served on the St. Louis University Nursing Advisory Board with her for many years. I have always been impressed by her compassion for helping others. She is a very intelligent woman who has a nursing degree and has practiced nursing.