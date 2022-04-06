Letter: Candidate isn't just an heiress; she's a trained nurse

Regarding "Busch beer heiress enters Missouri US Senate race" (March 29): I was pleased to hear that Trudy Busch Valentine has entered the race for U.S. senator. I've earned a master of science in nursing and was fortunate to have served on the St. Louis University Nursing Advisory Board with her for many years. I have always been impressed by her compassion for helping others. She is a very intelligent woman who has a nursing degree and has practiced nursing.
She has also volunteered to serve on the boards of many charitable organizations in the St. Louis area and is well aware of the many needs of the underprivileged. I believe she would be an excellent advocate for all the citizens of Missouri.
Lois Criscione • Kirkwood