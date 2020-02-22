Letter: Candidates’ ages, expenditures are cause for concern

This country does not need 10 months to decide what presidential candidate we’ll vote for. I believe the majority of voters made up their minds within the first three to four months. The longer the campaign, the more contentious it becomes.
In addition, the money spent on campaigns is outrageous. It could be put to much better use by giving to worthy organizations, such as charities, medical research or education.
I’m also concerned that four of the presidential candidates are in their 70s. The elected candidate had better choose an outstanding vice president in case the president becomes mentally or medically unable to serve. I’m not being ageist because I’m also a senior citizen.
Judy Shepard • St. Louis County