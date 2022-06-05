Letter: Candidates backing AR-15 style weapons are pro-death

Regarding “Assault-style weapon in Tulsa shooting bought that day, gunman targeted doctor, police say” (June 2): I have seen signs that say “All Lives Matter.” I hope that means the lives of music festival attendees in Las Vegas, shoppers in New York, students and teachers in Texas who were all murdered with assault weapons.

Assault rifles are designed and built to kill as many people as possible, as quickly as possible. Every candidate for Congress and president should be asked the simple question: Do you support banning the sale of assault type weapons to the general public? If the answer is yes, that is a pro-life candidate. If the answer is no, that is a pro-death candidate.

I intend to only vote for pro-life candidates, and I encourage everyone to do the same. If voters choose a pro-death candidate, the blood of hundreds of victims surely to die without a change in this law is indirectly on their hands.

Paul R. Schroeder • Florissant