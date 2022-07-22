 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Candidates rarely prioritize tackling global warming

  • 0
AP A AK USA POLAR BEARS

**FILE** This Monday, May 22, 2006 file photo provided by Mary Sage shows a polar bear watching a whaling crew off shore near Barrow, Alaska. Polar bears were declared as a threatened species by the Interior Department on Wednesday, May 14, 2008 saying polar bears must be protected because of the decline in Arctic sea ice from global warming. (AP Photo/Courtesy of Mary Sage, Joseph Napaaqtuq Sage) ** NO SALES **

 Associated Press

Regarding the July 21 Voters Guide published by the Post-Dispatch and the League of Women Voters: I was especially interested to see which of the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate and House mentioned global warming or climate change as a concern. Not one of them listed it as one of their top legislative priorities. Of the Senate candidates, only Jewel Kelly said she wanted to “take care of our planet.”

Of all the Democrats running for House seats, only Michael Howard said we had to end our dependence on fossil fuels, but he did not mention global warming. I would expect Republican candidates to be unconcerned, but I was perhaps naively hoping that at least a few of the Democratic candidates would be bold enough to list global warming as a priority.

Except for Jewel Kelly, shame on all the Senate candidates. I hope their children will remember that they seem not to care about their future or the future of Earth and all the living things on it.

People are also reading…

Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News