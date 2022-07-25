 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Candidates should be realistic about running for office

  • 0
St. Louis County voters drop off ballots

Election worker Dawn Kimberling drops a certified absentee ballot in a drop box outside the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. St. Louis County voters can bring their absentee ballots to the St. Ann offices to be certified or notarized up to and through November 2nd. Wednesday is the final day to register to vote in the state of Missouri for the 2020 election. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding the Voters Guide published July 21 by the Post-Dispatch and the League of Women voters: There are 33 candidates for the open U.S. Senate seat. Eleven Democrats, 21 Republicans and one each Constitutional and Libertarian parties. I believe that's nuts. I'd say 28 of them are delusional. Two are older than 80, and I believe two might be flat-out crazy. By contrast, in the only other statewide election, for state auditor, there are four candidates on the ballot. Two each for Democrats and Republicans.

I'm all in favor of participating in government. But candidates should want to serve, not just cater to their personal vanity. And that's what these people are doing. Plus, they are cluttering up the ballot. Of the four nondelusional candidates, four are buried among the lists of people who are only running so that their obituaries can say they were a former candidate for the U.S. Senate. 

People are also reading…

Getting on the ballot requires submitting petitions to the secretary of state signed by a minimum number of registered voters. I'm not sure what that number is, but it's obviously too low.

David Ruth • Greendale

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News