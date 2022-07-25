Letter: Candidates should be realistic about running for office

Regarding the Voters Guide published July 21 by the Post-Dispatch and the League of Women voters: There are 33 candidates for the open U.S. Senate seat. Eleven Democrats, 21 Republicans and one each Constitutional and Libertarian parties. I believe that's nuts. I'd say 28 of them are delusional. Two are older than 80, and I believe two might be flat-out crazy. By contrast, in the only other statewide election, for state auditor, there are four candidates on the ballot. Two each for Democrats and Republicans.

I'm all in favor of participating in government. But candidates should want to serve, not just cater to their personal vanity. And that's what these people are doing. Plus, they are cluttering up the ballot. Of the four nondelusional candidates, four are buried among the lists of people who are only running so that their obituaries can say they were a former candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Getting on the ballot requires submitting petitions to the secretary of state signed by a minimum number of registered voters. I'm not sure what that number is, but it's obviously too low.

David Ruth • Greendale