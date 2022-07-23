 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Candidates should donate campaign money to Treasury

The amounts of money accumulated and spent on Missouri Senate and congressional seats is astounding, so I have a proposal: Every dollar spent to persuade me to elect a candidate should be matched with a dollar from that candidate’s war chest to the U.S. Treasury to pay down our national debt. This would be the ultimate pay-to-play. In this plan, America could benefit from the uncontrolled donations and expenditures.

Then in the future, every time I see another annoying political action committee or candidate’s commercial, I could know that another contribution has been deposited to the national fund. As an added feature, each political commercial would conclude by announcing the matching amount paid to the Treasury.

Karl H. Zickler • St. Louis County

