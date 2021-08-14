Letter: Candidates’ vaccine silence reveals their bad leadership

Regarding “Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he got the COVID-19 vaccine, calls it ‘personal decision’” (Aug. 10): Two of the 10 people currently campaigning for a U.S. Senate seat from Missouri have refused to answer the questions of whether they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and whether they encourage others to be vaccinated. Candidates Eric Greitens and Mark McCloskey — by their failure to speak publicly on these issues — have demonstrated that they are not able to provide positive leadership for this state.