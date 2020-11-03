Letter: Canine research scientifically needed to help humans

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column, “Animal advocacy group targets dog experiments at St. Louis VA” (Oct. 29): I thought, especially during this global pandemic, that we all were supposed to listen to scientists. It is a pity that this special interest group, White Coat Waste Project, appears to have already impacted important research, and I hope those researchers at the St. Louis Veteran’s Administration and Washington University hold firm in their commitment to scientific inquiry.

My late father suffered from heart disease and post-operative atrial fibrillation — the very disease that canine research proves so useful in studying. It would be a tragedy for scientists to be bullied by animal-rights activists and politicians looking to score cheap political gains.