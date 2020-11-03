Letter: Canine research scientifically needed to help humans

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column, “Animal advocacy group targets dog experiments at St. Louis VA” (Oct. 29): I thought, especially during this global pandemic, that we all were supposed to listen to scientists. It is a pity that this special interest group, White Coat Waste Project, appears to have already impacted important research, and I hope those researchers at the St. Louis Veteran’s Administration and Washington University hold firm in their commitment to scientific inquiry.
My late father suffered from heart disease and post-operative atrial fibrillation — the very disease that canine research proves so useful in studying. It would be a tragedy for scientists to be bullied by animal-rights activists and politicians looking to score cheap political gains.
The National Institute of Health, the major funder of federal research, continues to fund canine research, and rightly so. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found that laboratory research with dogs is scientifically necessary for the foreseeable future, particularly for cardiovascular and spinal-cord injury studies. The report determined that VA animal research programs exceed federal regulations.
The cutting edge research happening at Washington University and the St. Louis VA should be lauded. It is a shame Messenger doesn’t have the same high standards.
Robina Williams • St. Charles
