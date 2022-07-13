Letter: Capital punishment and murder are two different things

Regarding “ Berkeley man charged with beating 76-year-old neighbor to death with baseball bat ” (July 7): In reference to the brutal July 6 murder in Berkeley, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s office said that the death penalty would not be pursued against the accused, because murder is so bad, the government shouldn’t be doing it either.

Words and phrases have meanings. Murder is the unwarranted taking by violence of a human life. Capital punishment is the taking of a life considered forfeit because of that person’s actions, including actions that disregard the lives of others. Reasonable people will differ as to whether capital punishment is warranted by the facts of any particular case, or whether it is ever warranted. It does not elevate the discussion, however, to call capital punishment something it is not. It is not murder.