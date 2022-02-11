Letter: Capitol attackers fear the future of being the minority

Regarding “Oath Keepers leader talks to Jan. 6 panel from federal jail” (Feb. 2): The stereotype is that the thugs who tore up the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were right-wing crazies from redneck states. This was partly true, but there were also veterans, law enforcement personnel, business owners, and professional people from blue and red states. Their motive was to overturn the election. Why? I believe the reason is that, sometime around 2050, people of color will outnumber whites. They can’t bear the thought that they will be a minority.

In my opinion, the radicals on the right want to stop the inevitable change that’s coming. Sadly, most of today’s Republicans have accepted Donald Trump’s lie that the election was stolen. GOP lawmakers sold their souls to stay in power. They dare not cross Trump, and they use every chance they can to kiss his ring.

They also are trying to take over state and local elections in order prevent Blacks, other minorities and progressives from voting.

I’m an old white guy. I have no fear of people of color having power. My adult grandsons agree. The tantrum-throwing spoiled brats in the Trump-infested GOP may have temporary success, but they and their white power male thugs will lose in the end.

Larry L. Brown • Glen Carbon