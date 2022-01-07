Letter: Capitol insurrection was very violent, not patriotic

Regarding “ Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent ” (Jan. 4): Recent polls indicate that a large segment of people in this country do not believe the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was inappropriate, or that the violence was extreme. The attack wasn’t a tour, and it wasn’t patriotic. It was very violent.

In fact, this insurrection was legally and morally contrary to everything that most of us were taught by parents, schools and churches. It is not OK to break into and enter, destroy, or steal public property. It is not OK to urinate in the halls or spread feces on the walls of a public building. It is not OK to assault police officers with anything, let alone with flag poles, fire extinguishers, metal objects, chemical sprays or a taser. It is not OK to carry out vigilante justice by hunting elected officials with plans to capture, harm and/or kill as indicated by some participants wearing military gear and/or bringing zip-tie handcuffs, chemical sprays and tasers, as well as supplies to erect a gallows.