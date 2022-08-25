Letter: Capitol invaders are getting off with slap on the wrist

The article "Missouri man among first to breach U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to misdemeanor" (Aug. 19), says that Joshua Dressel is the "15th of 23 Missouri residents charged in connection with the Capitol riot to plead guilty. Of those, 10 have been sentenced — seven received probation and three were ordered to serve jail time of 30 to 45 days."

If you attempt to overthrow the government, eliminate democracy and be part of a mob that injures and kills law enforcement, you get off with only probation or a 30 to 45 day sentence? This is certainly wrong.

Sadly, it seems the U.S. is becoming as bad as a Third World country in some respects. I think the Capitol invaders deserve a minimum of a five-year sentence, with no parole.

Mark Helbig • Fenton