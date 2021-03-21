Letter: Capitol invasion was exact opposite of ‘law and order’

Regarding “Jan. 6 commission stalls, for now, amid partisan dissension” (March 18): I am a proud supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, a movement that has been expressed (for the most part) through peaceful and law-abiding marches and demonstrations. I realize, of course, that some people have criticized the movement and claimed that it somehow exemplifies a supposed erosion of law and order in our society. Yet at least some of those very same critics seem not bothered at all by the outrageous actions of the pro-Trump mob that stormed our Capitol on Jan. 6.

Well, I’m sorry if it hurts, but the plain truth is that the abject hypocrisy inherent in that contradiction is as glaring as it is breathtaking. The actions of the mob on that day obviously amounted to the exact opposite of law and order.

I am profoundly grateful that Donald Trump was voted out of office. With the Democrats now in control of Congress and President Joe Biden in the White House, I feel optimistic and confident that this great nation is finally on the mend, and once again is on the right track going forward.

William A. Hyde • Brentwood