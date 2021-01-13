 Skip to main content
Letter: Capitol mob's hatred fueled by KMOX's Rush Limbaugh
Letter: Capitol mob's hatred fueled by KMOX's Rush Limbaugh

rushbust

In 2012, the former Rusty Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau posed with his bust in the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol. (AP photo)

Like Fox News and other right-wing media, KMOX must be identified as one of the fomenters of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The criminal actions undertaken by the mob were fueled daily by the hatred and lies of Rush Limbaugh and those listeners who follow him.  The station is now a shameful part of our local legacy.

Joe Hanrahan • Oakville 

