Letter: Capitol mob's hatred fueled by KMOX's Rush Limbaugh

Letter: Good news: We can now expect Hawley’s departure
Letter: Hawley had every right to question the election results
Letter: Danforth should apologize to Missourians and McCaskill
Letter: Blunt should take lead on Hawley’s Senate expulsion
Letter: Media bias apparent in coverage of Capitol invasion
Like Fox News and other right-wing media, KMOX must be identified as one of the fomenters of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The criminal actions undertaken by the mob were fueled daily by the hatred and lies of Rush Limbaugh and those listeners who follow him. The station is now a shameful part of our local legacy.
Joe Hanrahan • Oakville
