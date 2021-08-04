 Skip to main content
Letter: Capitol riot more embarrassing than kneeling athletes
US Track Trials Athletics

The protest by Gwen Berry, left, who drapes a T-shirt over her head while the national anthem plays at the recent U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, has garnered much attention. But there are many other Olympic-bound athletes from the St. Louis area, including DeAnna Price, right.  

 Charlie Riedel, AP photo

Regarding the letter “US Olympic athletes’ kneeling is shameful grandstanding” (July 28): The letter writer is disappointed and embarrassed by the athletes who silently kneeled in protest and thought they insulted their country. Wow.

I was disappointed, embarrassed and insulted about domestic terrorists who, on Jan. 6, beat law enforcement officers with American flags, desecrated the Capitol with the picture of a tin-pot dictator wannabe Donald Trump, and in the process, tried to overthrow our government. Over which of these two events do you suppose the majority of the rest of the world judges America?

Pat Seratti • Kirkwood

Sports