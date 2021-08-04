Letter: Capitol riot more embarrassing than kneeling athletes

Regarding the letter “ US Olympic athletes’ kneeling is shameful grandstanding ” (July 28): The letter writer is disappointed and embarrassed by the athletes who silently kneeled in protest and thought they insulted their country. Wow.

I was disappointed, embarrassed and insulted about domestic terrorists who, on Jan. 6, beat law enforcement officers with American flags, desecrated the Capitol with the picture of a tin-pot dictator wannabe Donald Trump, and in the process, tried to overthrow our government. Over which of these two events do you suppose the majority of the rest of the world judges America?