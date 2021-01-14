Letter: Capitol riot wasn't a coup, just voters wanting a voice

Regarding "'Insurrection,' 'coup' and 'sedition.' Here's what each term means" (Jan. 8): The sad occurrence at the Capitol was tragic and a low mark in American politics. But I think there has been a little overreaction and rhetoric in calling this a coup attempt or an insurrection, especially by liberal politicians and media. They were silent, and even supportive, of the groups who were protesting and rioting and assaulting police officers in cities last summer.

What happened at the Capitol was simply a criminal action by frustrated citizens who are afraid their voices won't be heard in the upcoming administration. Almost half the country did not vote for President-elect Joe Biden. Politicians have a knack of forgetting they represent all the people, not just the ones who voted for them or donated tens of thousands of dollars to their campaigns.