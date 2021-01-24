Letter: Capitol rioters might have made themselves unemployable

Regarding “Franklin County woman was in Capitol riot, had House Speaker Pelosi’s broken sign, charges say” (Jan. 16): Has common sense been completely bred out of the human race as we slowly devolve into a lower life form? Emily Hernandez was photographed while on an unauthorized romp in the Capitol carrying a portion of a sign that someone had removed from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. Hernandez has been charged in U.S. District Court in Washington with five misdemeanors.

What was she thinking? She is a 21 year old and entering the the job market. Employers might not look kindly on an applicant with convictions on her record. Many people who participated in this riot may have ruined their lives because they failed to think beyond the moment. And Donald Trump is not there to pardon all of them anymore.

The greatest irony of all of this is that these rioters were there because they objected to Joe Biden’s presidency. Now they may end up hoping his liberal welfare policies save them, since they may have rendered themselves unemployable.

Bill Heger • Rock Hill