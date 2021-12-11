Letter: Car-centric society makes simple act of walking unsafe

I was recently trying to simply cross the street, at a crosswalk, with the green symbol letting me know I had the right of way. I stepped down into the road and a car, which had a red light for quite some time beforehand, slammed on the brakes a mere foot from my path. I jumped, he honked and grew red with rage that I had the audacity to walk in front of him.

That's is not the first time this has happened. I switched to walking and biking for transportation because I can't really afford a car. Yet, I have had more skirts with injury and death commuting now than I ever did in a car.

There's a solution to this problem, but not everyone is going to like it. We're going to have to focus on moving people, not just cars. I believe we're going to have to go on road diets and remove both street and lot parking. We're going to have to build more dedicated and protected bus and bike lanes. We have to do something to allow folks to not be required to own a car.

Dylan Meals • St. Louis