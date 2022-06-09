Letter: Carbon dioxide release is overrated as warming cause

The Post-Dispatch editorial “ Warm Oceans, Dying Planet ” (May 13) warns of disinterest regarding climate change, but the alarms, the article contends, are real and, of course, the culprit is mankind burning fossil fuels.

The contribution of man to future temperature direction is not known. What I argue is that carbon dioxide is a small percentage of overall atmospheric content and that man-made carbon dioxide is a small percentage of all carbon dioxide content. How much does this contribute to warming? Nobody really knows.

The editorial warns of oceanic devastation in 300 years. The projection for fossil fuel life on Earth is some 50 years for gas and oil and around a century for coal. Wind and solar are currently minor players in energy contribution. Scientists continue their attempt to simulate economically the fusion of hydrogen into helium (the sun’s energy producing process). It, currently, is the only energy solution for the long run. I worry more about that than about human-produced carbon dioxide and its effect on the atmosphere and oceans.