Letter: Cardinal broadcasters could take lesson from Vin Scully

Regarding “Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94” (Aug. 3): Baseball recently lost its best and most erudite broadcaster: Vince Scully. Scully, who set the standard for sports broadcasting, was indeed the master. No one could verbally illustrate the tension, action and participants of a nine-inning game as well as he did for the Los Angles Dodgers.

He knew that fans tuned in not to be entertained; not to learn what he had for dinner; or not to be told what he did in baseball 25 years ago. Fans tuned in because they were interested in what was happening on the field, which Scully described in great detail.

It would be a welcomed change if the Cardinal broadcasters imitated Scully. If they did, they would know that less is more; that the rules of grammar and syntax do apply to them; and that veteran (not vetran) is a three-syllable word.

