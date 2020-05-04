Letter: Cardinal Dolan and church should stay out of politics

President Donald Trump’s conference call with Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Catholic bishops on April 26 has been recently reported in the National Catholic Reporter. As an organization of priests in the Diocese of Belleville, we are outraged that Cardinal Dolan allowed himself to be played by Trump.
In appealing for the Catholic vote, Trump praised himself as the best president for the Catholic church, railed against abortion and promised to fund Catholic schools. Being pro-life is more than opposing abortion. This is a time to witness to our faith, not a time to placate the powerful. We are ashamed by Cardinal Dolan’s lack of wisdom and moral courage falling into the political clutches of President Trump, who discounts all of the moral and social justice teachings of the church.
Cardinal Dolan does not speak for us. He does not bring us witness. He brings us shame. We members of the Southern Illinois Association of Priests hope that he immediately and publicly clarifies that he is not endorsing Trump, pledges to stay out of the election, and instructs his fellow bishops and priests to do the same.
Rev. James Voelker • Fairview Heights
Southern Illinois Association of Priests
