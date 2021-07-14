 Skip to main content
Letter: Cardinals are a mess; someone should be held responsible
Mike Shildt

Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp, bench coach Oliver Marmol, manager Mike Shildt and pitching coach Mike Maddux watch from the dugout on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding Ben Hochman’s column “Cardinals’ Mozeliak has ‘hope that you’ll see a better everyday club.’ He needs pitcher, though” (July 12): Who’s responsible for this Cardinals team? The hitters can’t hit. Does the hitting coach get fired or even criticized? Does the pitching coach get any blame? Manager Mike Shildt talks about his team playing “clean” baseball even after a game where players muffed a pop fly.

In my opinion, this team rarely receives media criticism, and the owners are mute. It’s time someone took responsibility.

Jim Tucker • St. Louis County

