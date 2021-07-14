Letter: Cardinals are a mess; someone should be held responsible

Regarding Ben Hochman’s column “Cardinals’ Mozeliak has ‘hope that you’ll see a better everyday club.’ He needs pitcher, though” (July 12): Who’s responsible for this Cardinals team? The hitters can’t hit. Does the hitting coach get fired or even criticized? Does the pitching coach get any blame? Manager Mike Shildt talks about his team playing “clean” baseball even after a game where players muffed a pop fly.