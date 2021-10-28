Letter: Cardinals' explanation of Schildt firing is insult to fans

Regarding "'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'" (Oct. 26): I believe the Cardinals have too much power in St. Louis. For example, take the firing of Mike Schildt over philosophical differences. Schildt's failure to address the differences is understandable: He is looking for a job. But what about the Cardinals and more importantly the media?
The Cardinals are disrespecting the fans who pay for everything. And, in my opinion, the new media are afraid of upsetting the Cardinals' front office and telling readers and viewers the truth about the organization. I am a 40-game season ticketholder, but the I still believe the Cardinals have too much power.
James Shive • St. Louis