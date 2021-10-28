 Skip to main content
Letter: Cardinals' explanation of Schildt firing is insult to fans
Cardinals fire Mike Shildt over 'philosophical differences'

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, left, answers questions after the team announced Mike Shildt, right, as manager, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.,in this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo. The Cardinals fired former National League manager of the year Mike Shildt over organizational differences Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, just one week after St. Louis lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a walk-off homer in the wild-card game. Mozeliak said the firing was “something that popped up recently,” but he refused to expand on what he called “philosophical differences” between Shildt, the coaching staff and the front office. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'" (Oct. 26): I believe the Cardinals have too much power in St. Louis. For example, take the firing of Mike Schildt over philosophical differences. Schildt's failure to address the differences is understandable: He is looking for a job. But what about the Cardinals and more importantly the media?

The Cardinals are disrespecting the fans who pay for everything. And, in my opinion, the new media are afraid of upsetting the Cardinals' front office and telling readers and viewers the truth about the organization. I am a 40-game season ticketholder, but the I still believe the Cardinals have too much power.

James Shive • St. Louis 

