Letter: Cardinals legend Brock invokes all sorts of fond memories

A Sept. 14 Post-Dispatch article, "Farewell to an Icon," was excellent. I enjoyed reading about St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock. I met him at a Full Gospel Business Men’s breakfast several years ago. He told us he was the first person in his family to attend college. He went to Southern University on a scholarship. After his first semester, Brock's grade-point average was just below a B. The dean called him into the office and told him they were taking away his scholarship.
Brock was so upset he could not sleep but said that all night he heard a voice in his head telling him to try out for the school's baseball team. Brock went and watched practice for two days.
On the third day, Brock and a young boy started shagging balls hit to the outfield. He said the manager noticed and said to him, “I am going to give you five swings at our pitcher.” When Brock got into the batter’s box, he said he prayed, “God, let me see the ball and if I see it let me hit it.” On the first pitch, Brock hit a home run to right field. The second and third pitches were also home runs. The fourth pitch was a pop-up and the fifth pitch was a line drive. The manager offered Brock a full scholarship to play baseball. I am glad God gave Brock the gift to play ball and helped him get there.
Dale Pugh • Florissant
