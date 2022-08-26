Letter: Cardinals might be better off without a poor-hitting Molina

Regarding “Cardinals notebook: Yadier Molina’s ‘tough’ choice about more than business” (Aug. 23): First, Yadier Molina showed up late and out of shape this season. Then, he left the team to rehab his knees in Puerto Rico. He should have rehabbed in St. Louis, under the watch and guidance of the Cardinals’ medical staff. Plus, as the so-called leader, I believe his presence in the dugout would have helped the team. He recently left the team for two days to go watch his Puerto Rican D League basketball team win a championship.

In my opinion, the Cardinals are better off without this drama queen going forward. The fans and team won’t miss his .214 batting average or his team low 12 RBIs. I would like to see the team free up a roster spot that could be better utilized and use the rest of the $10 million he is owed for this season on someone who wants to be here.

I appreciate the memories. After Ted Simmons, I believe Molina is the second greatest Cardinals catcher ever. Molina should walk away now, like he does running out ground balls, before he tarnishes his career with any more selfish acts this season.

Michael A. Szerzinski • St Louis