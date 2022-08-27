 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cardinals need criteria for non-emergency absence requests

Cardinals Cubs Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina reads in the dugout during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

Regarding Ben Frederickson’s column “Molina’s basketball pivot latest twist in Cardinals catcher’s strange final season” (Aug. 23): I wonder if the other Cardinals players see catcher Yadier Molina’s absence to attend his basketball team’s game in Puerto Rico as more urgent than any other player being with his wife on their anniversary or birthday. Or more important than being at a child’s graduation.

Just because Molina is in his last year is no reason he should get a pass for this. Letting any team member be away for non-emergency reasons is a slippery slope and should be reviewed with a more team-focused eye.

It’s great that the team did well in Molina’s absence, but that is not the point. If the team had lost both of those games, would people still be okay with Molina’s absence?

Michael H. Rubin • Chesterfield

