Letter: Cardinals needs to be more friendly to breast feeding

We are mostly beyond the days when security guards told breastfeeding moms “You can’t do that here” with regards to breastfeeding in public. Now, most moms feel like they can both breastfeed and be out and about in public. Often there is no need for a private room to breastfeed and moms can breastfeed right where they are located.

On August 6 at Busch Stadium, however, with the heat, humidity, sold out and loud crowd, a cool, clean, comfortable and quiet room would have been appreciated for breastfeeding. This accommodation is called the “family room” and there is one per level. It is locked so one has to ask for and wait for an usher to unlock it. I waited around 15 minutes and had to ask three staffers to call an usher. The bare room had three stained chairs and a sink. If a mom needed to use a family bathroom, she had to walk across the stadium to find a locked “family bathroom” where she also had to wait again.

To escape the heat, moms can use the air-conditioned first aid station. It was cooler, but busy with people seeking medical care and wasn’t appropriate due to possible exposure to contagions or drunken behavior.

If the Cardinals want to attract more families, they should be more breastfeeding-friendly. I remember when the team offered free tickets to breastfeeding moms for World Breastfeeding Month. Not anymore though, as no one even answered my emails or calls asking about that.

Erin O’Reilly • St. Louis