Letter: Cardinals should have hired Bob Costas as manager

Regarding "'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'" (Oct. 25): Instead of choosing Oliver Marmol as their new manager, the Cardinals should have imagined what St. Louis Browns owner Bill Veeck would have done. They should have thought more creatively when choosing the next manager. On Aug. 24, 1951, Veeck let the fans manage the team using placards. Today it would be easier using digital devices.