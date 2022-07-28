Letter: Cardinals stars lose fans’ respect over vaccine decision

Regarding the editorial “Goldschmidt and Arenado embrace quackery in decision not to get vaccinated” (July 26): I suggest the Cardinals announce new bobbleheads to honor Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt refusal to be vaccinated, and therefore abandon their teammates on a road trip to Canada. These bobbleheads would depict these players wearing diapers and sticking out their tongues like toddlers.

These two great athletes’ acts of selfishness forever lost the respect of many Cardinals fans and should be remembered as a terrible example to children, who receive numerous inoculations just to enter first grade, not to make millions playing baseball.

Arenado is so wrong in stating that “it’s just a personal choice.” He and Goldschmidt can transmit this dangerous disease to teammates and others, causing serious disease and loss of income as well as their own playing time. These two vaccine holdouts should put on their big boy pants and play ball.

Wade Padgett • St. Charles