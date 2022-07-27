 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cardinals vaccine refusers don’t inspire, fail as role models

Cardinals aim for series win against the Dodgers

The Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is welcomed home by Paul Goldschmidt after connecting on a two-run home run against the Dodgers on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium.

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

Regarding the editorial “Goldschmidt and Arenado embrace quackery in decision not to get vaccinated” (July 26): Baseball is a great American sport. We love our teams and our players. It’s a family sport with kids becoming fans at a young age. Many players are great role models. If they are superstars and wonderful people, all the better.

I thought that Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado were the very best in baseball and truly enjoyed watching them. Humble, hard working, super talented players, but they refused the coronavirus vaccine and were prohibited from playing in Canada. I don’t know what they are thinking, but they are not the people I had thought they were. I have lost all respect and affection for them.

This is no small thing. As big role models, they affect the behavior of many people. They are undoing the efforts of the huge numbers of people trying to get the pandemic under control permanently.

At the gym, I regularly wear a give-away T-shirt from a Cardinals game that has Goldschmidt on it. But I will stop. It’s difficult to want to be a fan, but feel I can’t.

Masao Nishi • Frontenac

