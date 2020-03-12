Letter: Careful on photo selection for coronavirus story
0 comments

Letter: Careful on photo selection for coronavirus story

  • 0
Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
The Latest: France shutting schools, colleges as of Monday

Members of the national reserve units wear protective gear as they disinfect against the new coronavirus at a convenient store in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

 Lee Jin-man

Regarding “Lawyer for St. Louis County coronavirus patient’s relatives says they were not told to quarantine” (March 10): This story is about a family in Ladue, yet, other than the county officials, every photo with the story is of people of color, including several people at an Asian grocery store and of apparent Asian descent wearing masks. In St. Louis, I have seen plenty of Caucasian people wearing masks at Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Target, Schnucks, etc., as they stock up on toilet paper and hand soap. Where are the photos of them?

There have been many documented accounts of racism and xenophobic attacks toward people of Asian descent since the coronavirus. Responsible reporting is important. Minimizing harm is important. Moving forward, I urge the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to make thoughtful choices when it comes to images for their articles.

Kelly Hoffman Kong • Richmond Heights

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports