Letter: Careful on photo selection for coronavirus story

Regarding “Lawyer for St. Louis County coronavirus patient’s relatives says they were not told to quarantine” (March 10): This story is about a family in Ladue, yet, other than the county officials, every photo with the story is of people of color, including several people at an Asian grocery store and of apparent Asian descent wearing masks. In St. Louis, I have seen plenty of Caucasian people wearing masks at Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Target, Schnucks, etc., as they stock up on toilet paper and hand soap. Where are the photos of them?
There have been many documented accounts of racism and xenophobic attacks toward people of Asian descent since the coronavirus. Responsible reporting is important. Minimizing harm is important. Moving forward, I urge the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to make thoughtful choices when it comes to images for their articles.
Kelly Hoffman Kong • Richmond Heights