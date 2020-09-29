 Skip to main content
Letter: Caring for the welfare of immigrants is a human value
Letter: Caring for the welfare of immigrants is a human value

Tony Messenger’s column, “Archdiocese sidelines St. Louis social justice champion after immigration webinar” (Sept. 25), expresses the alarm of those of us who have had the privilege of working with Marie Kenyon over her decades of service to the vulnerable. Not only is she sidelined on administrative leave, the Peace and Justice Commission also appears to have been removed from the archdiocese’s web site. All in response to complaints from members of the conservative Church Militant group, and likely from some deep-pocketed financial supporters.

Claims that an interfaith-sponsored immigration webinar focused on Democratic values is bogus. Asylum rights, security for Dreamers, a path to citizenship for immigrants, keeping immigrant families together, and housing them in something other than cages are not Democratic values. These are human values, rooted in compassion and justice.

As a lifelong Catholic, I am urged to consider my values using an informed conscience when I vote. Such counsel rings hollow. When individuals make a serious effort to understand the continuum of issues that are part of the “pro-life” fabric, the male church hierarchy is quick to shut the efforts down.

This is not my church. I urge my fellow Catholics to stand up for Kenyon by contacting our new archbishop, Mitchell Rozanski. And I urge them to take stock of all the critical issues that face us as a society when they vote.

Ruth Ehresman • St. Louis

