Regarding "Watch now: Former Cardinals All-Star Matt Carpenter on his return with Yankees" (Aug. 5): To the wonderful people of St. Louis, I'm a lifelong Yankees fan, and I cannot express how moved I am by St. Louis and the team's reaction to Yankee Matt Carpenter returning to Busch Stadium. It was truly moving for me to see how warmly he was welcomed back. What a classy group of fans. My only disappointment was that the Yankees were swept.